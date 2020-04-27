Coronavirus Infected Nearly 25 Percent of New Yorkers

New York has been the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic and its reach may have been wider than originally expected. According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, nearly 25 percent of residents in the state have been hit with the virus.

Cuomo revealed the statistics during his daily briefing from Albany.

From the New York Post:

In hard-hit New York City, that picture continues to look like a horror film. Some 24.7-percent of those tested in the city were found to have antibodies, up from 21.2-percent in the first round. If the 24.7-percent rate is indeed indicative of the larger reality, that would translate to approximately 2.1 million of the city’s 8.6 million residents infected.

