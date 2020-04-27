Americans Are Going Outside More Due to ‘Quarantine Fatigue’

People are getting sick of staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report from the Washington Post, people are beginning to suffer from “quarantine fatigue” which has led to more Americans going outside.

Only 31 percent of people have traveled less than one mile, according to the latest numbers.

“We saw something we hoped wasn’t happening,” lead researcher Lei Zhang said. “It seems collectively we’re getting a little tired. It looks like people are loosening up on their own to travel more.”

The news comes as more states are beginning their attempts to reopen during the pandemic.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 55,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.