Hydroxychloroquine Doesn’t Have Effect on Recovery Rate, Per Study

Hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis, does not have an effect on the recovery rate among coronavirus patients, according to a preliminary study. The drug had previously been touted by President Donald Trump as a potential “game-changer.”

The study sponsored by the New York State Department of Health looked at 600 patients at 22 hospitals to determine what impact the drug could have. Unfortunately, those who took hydroxychloroquine were no more likely to survive COVID-19 than the patients who did not.

“We don’t see a statistically significant difference between patients who took the drugs and those who did not,” David Holtgrave, dean of the University at Albany School of Public Health, said, via CNN.com.

While the initial study showed the drug to be ineffective, further testing is needed.

