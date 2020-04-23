Donald Trump ‘Disagrees Strongly’ With Plan to Reopen Georgia

Georgia governor Brian Kemp is ready to reopen his state despite the coronavirus pandemic and warnings of the devastation the second wave of COVID-19 could bring if the public does not follow proper guidelines from the CDC.

However, the Republican governor may be rushing into things and even Donald Trump seems to agree.

Kemp wants to reopen nonessential businesses like gyms and salons as soon as Friday, but Trump “disagrees strongly” and says that the move to open nonessential businesses is too soon.

“I want him to do what he thinks is right,” Trump said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “But I disagree with him on what he’s doing. … I think (opening) spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barbershops in phase one … it’s just too soon.”

Georgia has seen 21,102 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 846 deaths.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 47,900 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.