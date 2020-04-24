Wearing Gloves While Grocery Shopping May Worsen Spread of Coronavirus

During the coronavirus pandemic, people have been taken extra precautionary measures in an effort in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That has included wearing masks and gloves out in public and when making essential trips to the grocery store, but it could be time to reconsider.

There are no recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggesting gloves could help and it could actually make things worse, according to the New York Post.

The post writes: “The virus primarily spreads through our mouth, not our hands, so there’s no evidence that gloves do anything to protect people from picking up the illness. The risk is when people touch their faces, which they do with and without gloves, says Marilyn Roberts, a microbiologist and professor in the University of Washington’s Department of Environmental & Occupational Health Sciences.”

Gloves also give people a false sense of security, so the smartest way to prevent contracting and spreading the disease is to avoid touching your face and properly wash your hands.

“Wearing gloves if you’re just going to the grocery store isn’t going to be that protective,” Roberts says. “The bigger issue is the inappropriate disposal.”

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 48,900 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.