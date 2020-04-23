Andrew Cuomo Rips Mitch McConnell Over Coronavirus Funding

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is not happy with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. After McConnell suggested that state governments file for bankruptcy instead of allocating coronavirus funding for states hit the hardest by the pandemic, Cuomo ripped the “dumb idea” during his daily press briefing in Albany.

Cuomo put McConnell on blast for his stance which is being criticized as hyper-partisan and he did not hold back.

“This is one of the really dumb ideas of all time,” Cuomo said, via the New York Post. “That’s how you’re gonna bring this national economy back? By states declaring bankruptcy? You will see a collapse of this national economy.

“Vicious. What he’s saying is … don’t help New York state because it is a Democratic state. How ugly a thought. Just think of what he’s saying. Fifteen thousand people died in New York, but they were predominantly Democrats, so why should we help them?”

Cuomo also pointed out the discrepancy of money given to the government from states like New York and Kentucky.

“Let me just go back to my self-proclaimed Grim Reaper Senator McConnell,” he said. “When it comes to fairness, New York state puts much more money into the federal pot than it takes out. The state of Kentucky takes out $148 billion more than they put in. Senator McConnell, who’s getting bailed out here?

“That’s not who we are. If there’s ever a time for humanity and decency, now is the time.”

Cuomo has been one of the standout leaders during the coronavirus pandemic and has done his best to avoid any public spats, but it looks like he has finally been pushed over the edge.

