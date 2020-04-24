NFL Draft Results 2020: Full List of Round 1 Selections

The 2020 NFL Draft is officially underway. On Thursday, April 23, the league kicked off its annual player selection in a unique way. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the draft was held virtually for the first time in history.

Surprisingly, things went smoothly around the league.

As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow out of LSU, while the Washington Redskins went with Ohio State star pass rusher Chase Young. The draft will now continue on Friday night with Rounds 2 and 3.

Who did your favorite team select in Round 1?

A full look at the results from Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft can be seen below.

2020 NFL Draft Results

Round 1

Round Pick Overall Team Pick 1 1 1 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow, QB, LSU 1 2 2 Washington Redskins Chase Young, DE, Ohio State 1 3 3 Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State 1 4 4 New York Giants Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia 1 5 5 Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama 1 6 6 Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon 1 7 7 Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn 1 8 8 Arizona Cardinals Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson 1 9 9 Jacksonville Jaguars C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida 1 10 10 Cleveland Browns Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama 1 11 11 New York Jets Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville 1 12 12 Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama 1 13 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Colts through 49ers Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa 1 14 14 San Francisco 49ers from Buccaneers Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina 1 15 15 Denver Broncos Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama 1 16 16 Atlanta Falcons A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson 1 17 17 Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma 1 18 18 Miami Dolphins from Steelers Austin Jackson, OT, USC 1 19 19 Las Vegas Raiders from Bears Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State 1 20 20 Jacksonville Jaguars from Rams K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU 1 21 21 Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU 1 22 22 Minnesota Vikings from Bills Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU 1 23 23 Los Angeles Chargers from Patriots Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma 1 24 24 New Orleans Saints Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan 1 25 25 San Francisco 49ers from Vikings Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State 1 26 26 Green Bay Packers from Texans through Dolphins Jordan Love, QB, Utah State 1 27 27 Seattle Seahawks Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech 1 28 28 Baltimore Ravens Patrick Queen, LB, LSU 1 29 29 Tennessee Titans Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia 1 30 30 Miami Dolphins from Packers Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn 1 31 31 Minnesota Vikings from 49ers Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU 1 32 32 Kansas City Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU