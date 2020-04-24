On Thursday night, President Donald Trump suggested people should look into injecting disinfectants to prevent themselves from coronavirus. Well, the maker of disinfectants Lysol & Dettol is letting us know that is not a great idea.

On Friday, RB — which makes Lysol and Dettol — released a statement to warn people against ingesting cleaning products.

“Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2),” a statement read.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”

Injecting yourself with disinfectant never seemed to be the smartest move, so let’s hope people listen to the experts.

