LOOK: University of Virginia Athletics Unveil New Logos

The University of Virginia has rolled out a new set of logos for the school’s athletic programs. On Friday, April 24, the university unveiled its newly revamped logos which includes two new secondary logos. Along with the secondary logos, Virginia showed off “a revised color scheme and the introduction of new typography, numerals, and patterns.”

Nike went through a discovery process before coming together to suggest changes to the Virginia Athletics Department.

“I love the new visual identity system,” said Carla Williams, Virginia’s director of athletics, in a press release. “It’s exciting and it maintains UVA’s sense of history and a strong connection to the past. It pays homage to our tradition and what we hope our future will be, which is to be bold, creative, innovative, competitive, fierce and fiery. The new marks and logos have all of those qualities in each one of them.

“It’s important to acknowledge the challenges we are currently facing, and we considered delaying the launch of the new brand identity system. However, we hope our new marks and logos serve as a rallying point for our coaches, student-athletes, prospective student-athletes and fans. We look forward to being back on Grounds together again.”

The updated saber logo and new secondary marks can be seen below.

V-Sabre: "Since its inception, the V-Sabre has always embodied the energy and strength of Virginia Athletics – as well as the greater University community. In its newest evolution, the mark incorporates bolder lines and beveled edges, giving it weight, power and a dynamic presence."

Cavalier Shield: “This secondary mark is UVA’s modern take on a coat of arms. Traced from original blueprints, the top of the shield echoes the silhouetted roof of the Rotunda. Below, the hat and sabre embody the fighting spirit of Virginia Athletics.”

Virginia Cavalier: “The face of Virginia Athletics for decades, the Cavalier personifies the excitement and spirit of our program. In this fierce new mark, the Cavalier takes a fighting stance. Hat tipped, the figure is an inclusive symbol, representing all members of the University community – regardless of gender, ethnicity, age or background.”

