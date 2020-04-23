Fred the Godson Death: New York Rapper Dies From Coronavirus

Fred the Godson, a popular rapper from the Bronx, has passed away due to complications from the novel coronavirus COVID-19. News of the New York rapper’s passing surfaced on Thursday, April 23 a couple of weeks after he revealed he had been diagnosed with the virus.

Gordo first revealed his diagnosis on April 6. He wrote on Instagram: “I’m in here wit this Corvus 19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!”

He was just 35 years old.

Following the news of his death, tributes began popping up on social media.

“Sleep in peace my brother,” Jacquae wrote. “You’ll never be forgotten. LOVE U MAN. I have so much things to say but I’m lost right now.”

Fred the Godson was known for high-profile collaborations including “Toast To That” with Jadakiss and “Doves Fly” featuring Pusha T. He was a member of the XXL Freshman 2011 class along with Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, YG, Big K.R.I.T., Cyhi The Prynce, Lil Twist, Yelawolf, Lil B, and Diggy Simmons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 48,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.