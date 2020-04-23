WATCH: ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ Official Trailer

Disney+ is ramping up its promotional efforts for the upcoming docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The streaming service will be celebrating Star Wars Day — aka May the Fourth — by dropping the eight-part docuseries which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the popular series, The Mandalorian, that introduced the world to Baby Yoda.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout season one,” creator Jon Favreau said in a statement. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

After its debut episode on Monday, May 4, a new episode will be dropping each and every week.

With the premiere just a few weeks away, Disney+ dropped the official trailer which gives us a little insight on what we can expect when Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is officially released.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the trailer.

Go beyond the making of The Mandalorian. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an Original Series, starts streaming May the 4th, only on Disney+.

Additional information on ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ can be seen below.

‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Trailer & Viewing Details

“Mandalorian, look outside. They’re waiting for you.” Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian, an original Star Wars series. Start streaming Nov. 12, only on #DisneyPlus.

Release Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Disney+

Live Stream: Stream 1

Series Synopsis: “A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, and Taika Waititi.