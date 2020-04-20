Idaho Politician Compares Coronavirus Lockdown to Nazi Germany

Idaho state representative Heather Scott is drawing some criticism for her ill-advised comments about the coronavirus pandemic. While discussing lockdown measures that are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Scott compared the current situation to Nazi Germany and concentration camps.

That’s a major yikes, folks.

“I mean that’s no different than the Nazi Germany, where you had government telling people, you are an essential worker or non-essential worker and the non-essential workers got put on a train,” she said a recent podcast interview.

She also referred to Gov. Brad Little as “Little Hitler”.

Brenda Hammond, president of the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force, condemned the comments.

“Her words will be especially hard for members of our community whose own relatives were put on those trains. Not to mention the few Holocaust survivors we are still privileged to have living among us,” she told the Spokesman-Review.

