NFL Draft Betting Odds 2020: Latest Odds & Prop Bets

The 2020 NFL Draft will have a different look, but people are still ready to see what shenanigans will take place this week after players are selected.

In anticipation of this week’s draft, the folks in Las Vegas dropped some betting odds to show what we may be able to expect. The prop bets include whether the first overall pick will cry and who they will hug first.

Will there be trades? Will a team’s draft pick be hacked? Will there be a delay because of technical issues?

A full look at the betting odds can be seen below.

Who will No. 1 overall pick hug first?

Mom 1/1

Dad 5/2

Girlfriend 3/1

Friend 7/1

Sibling 7/1

Will the No. 1 overall pick cry?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

Will there be a trade in the top 10 picks?

Yes -800 (1/8)

No +500 (5/1)

Total Draft Day Round 1 trades

Over/Under 5½

Will any team not get pick in on time?

Yes +110 11/10)

No -150 (2/3)

Will NFL Draft be hacked?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will Twitter account of draftee be hacked?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will draft spot be moved back due to missing a pick?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

Highest number of people in same room

Over/Under 9½

Total different draft eligible players will we see during first round

Over/Under 38½

How many draftees will be seen in a tie?

Over/Under 20½

How many draftees will have glasses on?

Over/Under 10½

Total dogs shown during the first round

Over/Under 3½

Total cats shown during the first round

Over/Under ½

Will any draftee be shown drinking beer?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Will any draftee pop champagne?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

Will pizza be seen in any draftee home?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will ESPN mention that Andrew Thomas played in HS band?

Yes +160 (8/5)

No -225 (4/9)

Will ESPN mention that Jake Fromm played in LLWS?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No EVEN (1/1)

Will ESPN say “Swahili” when talking about Jeff Okudah?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)