NHL Reportedly Considering Restarting It’s Season in July

The NHL was one of many professional sports leagues to put a halt on the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, we are now inching closer to a potential restart of the regular season this summer.

According to a report from Fox Sports Radio’s Andy Slater, the league is discussing a potential return in July.

Florida Panthers president Matthew Caldwell is the person who reportedly leaked the information during a recent conference call.

“NHL looking at restarting season in July,” Slater wrote on Twitter. “Games would be played at 4 or 5 neutral sites with limited or no fans, according to Florida Panthers president Matt Caldwell. On the conference call, he said this plan is not finalized.”

