Jerry Jeudy’s Agent Responds to Concerns of Lingering Knee Issue

With the 2020 NFL Draft just around the corner, Jerry Jeudy has popped up into the headlines due to some rumored health concerns. The former Alabama wide receiver is alleged to have “lingering knee issues” that could cause him to fall in the draft.

But if you believe Jeudy’s agent, the reports are being overblown and there is no real issue to be concerned about.

“No issue here,” Chris Cabbot, Jeudy’s agent, said in response to the rumors, according to 247 Sports. “The knee is fine. Jerry never missed a practice or a game in two years after the surgery. He never even needed treatment on the knee. Every team examined him at the Combine. No team saw anything that even required him to participate in the Combine recheck.”

Jeudy is a projected top 25 pick.

The 2020 NFL Draft was initially expected to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23 to April 25. Las Vegas edged out bids from cities like Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Cleveland/Canton. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the draft will be held remotely.

In recent years, the NFL has strayed from tradition and moved the draft out of New York City, where it had been held for years.

In 2015, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago, Illinois which marked the first time since 1965 that the draft was held outside of New York City. It was held at Auditorium Theatre in Grant Part which marked the first draft to feature an outdoor component. The draft returned to Chicago in 2016 after the great reception a year prior. In 2017, the draft shifted to Philadelphia where it was held on the iconic Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the most attended draft in NFL history with more than 250,000 fans.

Then, in 2018, the draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it marked more NFL first’s. It was the first time in history that the draft was held in the state of Texas, while also being the first draft to take place in an NFL stadium. The 2019 NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee.