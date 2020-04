NFL Draft Betting Odds 2020: Where Will Tua Tagovailoa Be Picked?

The 2020 NFL Draft is just over 24 hours away and last-minute scrambling is ramping up. One of the most discussed players in this year’s class is former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is expected to be picked in the top five.

Tagovailoa has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins, and the oddsmakers have taken that into consideration.

According to the latest betting odds, Tagovailoa appears to be a lock to be picked in the top five with “the field” being the second most popular choice outside of the top five. The No. 6 overall pick checks in as the third most likely option, with 15/4 odds.

A full look at the latest 2020 NFL Draft betting odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

When is Tua Tagovailoa Selected?

5th Pick 8/5

Field (any other pick) 9/4

6th Pick 15/4

3rd Pick 9/2

4th Pick 17/2

2nd Pick 16/1

When is Jalen Hurts Selected?

Round 2 4/5

Round 3 7/4

Round 4-7 27/4

Round 1 7/1

Draft Position Props (Alphabetically)

Which Pick Will Andrew Thomas be Drafted?

Over 10½ +140 (7/5)

Under 10½ -180 (5/9)

Which Pick Will CeeDee Lamb be Drafted?

Over 12½ +150 (3/2)

Under 12½ -200 (1/2)

Which Pick Will Chase Young be Drafted?

Over 2½ +700 (7/1)

Under 2½ -2000 (1/20)

Which Pick Will CJ Henderson be Drafted?

Over 16½ +400 (4/1)

Under 16½ -700 (1/7)

Which Pick Will Derrick Brown be Drafted?

Over 7½ +160 (8/5)

Under 7½ -240 (5/12)

Which Pick Will Henry Ruggs III be Drafted?

Over 13½ -140 (5/7)

Under 13½ EVEN (1/1)

Which Pick Will Isaiah Simmons be Drafted?

Over 6½ -180 (5/9)

Under 6½ +140 (7/5)

Which Pick Will Javon Kinlaw be Drafted?

Over 13½ -160 (5/8)

Under 13½ +120 (6/5)

Which Pick Will Jedrick Wills be Drafted?

Over 8½ +160 (8/5)

Under 8½ -240 (5/12)

Which Pick Will Jeff Okudah be Drafted?

Over 4½ EVEN (1/1)

Under 4½ -140 (5/7)

Which Pick Will Jerry Jeudy be Drafted?

Over 12½ +120 (6/5)

Under 12½ -160 (5/8)

Which Pick Will Jordan Love be Drafted?

Over 19½ -200 (1/2)

Under 19½ +150 (3/2)

Which Pick Will Josh Jones be Drafted?

Over 25½ -140 (5/7)

Under 25½ EVEN (1/1)

Which Pick Will Justin Herbert be Drafted?

Over 5½ -140 (5/7)

Under 5½ EVEN (1/1)

Which Pick Will Justin Jefferson be Drafted?

Over 21½ +160 (8/5)

Under 21½ -225 (4/9)

Which Pick Will Kenneth Murray be Drafted?

Over 21½ -140 (5/7)

Under 21½ EVEN (1/1)

Which Pick Will Klavon Chaisson be Drafted?

Over 16½ -180 (5/9)

Under 16½ +140 (7/5)

Which Pick Will Kristian Fulton be Drafted?

Over 24½ -180 (5/9)

Under 24½ +140 (7/5)

Which Pick Will Patrick Queen be Drafted?

Over 24½ +140 (7/5)

Under 24½ -180 (5/9)

Which Pick Will Tua Tagovailoa be Drafted?

Over 5½ +120 (6/5)

Under 5½ -160 (5/8)

Which Pick Will Xavier McKinney be Drafted?

Over 24½ +120 (6/5)

Under 24½ -160 (5/8)

Which Pick Will Yetur Gross-Matos be Drafted?

Over 27½ +140 (7/5)

Under 27½ -180 (5/9)