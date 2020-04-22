Louisville Has Technology It Believes Can Help Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

The University of Louisville believes it has discovered some breakthrough technology that can help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 between humans.

The technology is based off of an “aptamer” which is a piece of synthetic DNA.

The University of Louisville is attempting to apply to the Food and Drug Administration for approval. The aptamer was discovered by a group of researchers at the university which was previously used as a therapeutic drug against different variations of cancer.

“Like many scientists, as soon as I heard about the new coronavirus, I wanted to help and started to think about how my area of research might intersect with coronavirus research efforts,” said Paula Bates, a professor of medicine. “I am fortunate to be at UofL, which is one of the few places in the country where we have the facilities to do experiments using the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

