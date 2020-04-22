Tomi Lahren Blasts Ivy League Schools For Accepting Coronavirus Relief Funds

Tomi Lahren is ripping into Ivy League schools for accepting coronavirus relief funds. During her most recent Final Thoughts segment, the FOX Nation host ripped into the universities with large endowments that are taking money.

“One Ivy League school with a $40 billion endowment – that’s billion with a ‘B’ – is set to cash in on nearly $9 million in federal taxpayer-funded relief,” said Lahren, “You don’t have to have a Harvard degree to know something doesn’t quite add up there.

“Times are tough for most Americans and most businesses. However, times don’t appear to be that tough for Harvard University, which, according to its own annual financial report, celebrated its sixth budget surplus in June 2019, a budget surplus of dang-near $300 million dollars. In fact, Harvard’s endowment has a value of nearly $41 billion dollars, an increase from the prior fiscal year because damn, I guess academic liberal indoctrination is pretty dang profitable.

“That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard since I found out our tax dollars are also going to fund the freakin’ Kennedy Center to the tune of $25 million bucks.”

The funds had been allocated as part of the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

Ya know I am always a little wary of the government stepping in to prop up any institution but this is really something else! https://t.co/e7Pe59hDbv — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 22, 2020

