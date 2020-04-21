WHO Official Warns the ‘Worst’ of Coronavirus is Yet to Come

The chief of the World Health Organization, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has a grim update for people during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the WHO official, the worst of the virus has yet to come.

“We have been warning from day one: This is a devil that everybody should fight,”Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.“Trust us. The worst is yet ahead of us.”

This is not the kind of negativity that we are looking for.

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has nearly 2.5 million confirmed cases and over 171,000 deaths in the world. In the United States, over 800,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 with nearly 43,000 people losing their lives.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 42,900 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.