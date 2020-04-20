Louisville Slugger Shuts Down Factory Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Louisville Slugger is shutting down its doors. The iconic baseball company is closing down its factory amid the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to cut costs. All factories and museums are being shut down, while employees have been furloughed.

“We’re not doing any advertising,” John Hillerich IV, the company’s CEO, told the Courier-Journal. “We’ve cut all our expenses we can. We’re just hoping we get back to normal before we run out of cash.”

Louisville Slugger produces approximately 50,000 wood bats a year for Major League Baseball.

The company has been around since the late 1800s.

