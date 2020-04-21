Netflix New Releases, May 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of May 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.

There will also be a number of new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in May 2020.

Everything Coming To Netflix In May 2020

May 1

All Day and a Night

Casi Feliz (Season 1)

Den of Thieves

Fun with Dick & Jane

Get In

Hollywood

Masha and the Bear (Season 4)

Medici (Season 3)

Mrs. Serial Killer

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

The Half of It

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine

May 4

Arctic Dogs

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

May 6

Hangman

Workin Moms (Season 4)

May 7th

Scissor Seven (Season 2)

May 8th

Dead to Me (Season 2)

Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)

Sleepless

The Eddy

The Hollow (Season 2)

Valeria (Season 1)

The Wrong Missy

May 11

Bordertown (Season 3)

Trial by Media (Season 1)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

May 12

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

May 14

Riverdale (Season 4)

May 15

Chichipatos (Season 1)

She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5)

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

May 23

Spelling the Dream

May 25

Uncut Gems

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

May 28

La Corazonada

May 31

Space Force (Season 1)

LEAVING:

May 1

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

American Experience: The Circus

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Boys Over Flowers

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Iris

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Love Rain

Mutant Busters

Police Academy Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Queens of Comedy

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Craft

The Dirty Dozen

The Shawshank Redemption

The Talented Mr. Ripley

True Grit

May 4

Pasión de Gavilanes

May 5

Miss Dynamite

May 15

Ninja Hattori

Sin senos no hay paraíso

May 18

El Clon

Eurovision Song Contest

Royal Pains