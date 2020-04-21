Netflix New Releases, May 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of May 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.
There will also be a number of new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in May 2020.
Everything Coming To Netflix In May 2020
May 1
All Day and a Night
Casi Feliz (Season 1)
Den of Thieves
Fun with Dick & Jane
Get In
Hollywood
Masha and the Bear (Season 4)
Medici (Season 3)
Mrs. Serial Killer
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
The Half of It
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine
May 4
Arctic Dogs
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
May 6
Hangman
Workin Moms (Season 4)
May 7th
Scissor Seven (Season 2)
May 8th
Dead to Me (Season 2)
Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)
Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)
Sleepless
The Eddy
The Hollow (Season 2)
Valeria (Season 1)
The Wrong Missy
May 11
Bordertown (Season 3)
Trial by Media (Season 1)
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
May 12
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
May 14
Riverdale (Season 4)
May 15
Chichipatos (Season 1)
She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5)
May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
May 23
Spelling the Dream
May 25
Uncut Gems
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
May 28
La Corazonada
May 31
Space Force (Season 1)
LEAVING:
May 1
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
American Experience: The Circus
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Boys Over Flowers
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Iris
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Love Rain
Mutant Busters
Police Academy Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Queens of Comedy
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Craft
The Dirty Dozen
The Shawshank Redemption
The Talented Mr. Ripley
True Grit
May 4
Pasión de Gavilanes
May 5
Miss Dynamite
May 15
Ninja Hattori
Sin senos no hay paraíso
May 18
El Clon
Eurovision Song Contest
Royal Pains