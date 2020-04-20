The Comedy Store to Live Stream 3-Hour Coronavirus Fundraiser

During the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix has blessed us with some great stand-up comed from the likes of Bert Kreischer, Chris D’Elia, and Tom Segura. Now, all three of those comedians will be part of a special three-hour fundraiser on Tuesday, April 21 thanks to The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, California.

The Comedy Store will be holding the three-hour COVID-19 fundraiser with a star-studded lineup of performers and hosts. The event will stream live on YouTube, Twitch and the official website of The Comedy Store.

For the first hour, Whitney Cummings will serve as host with Chris D’Elia, Bobby Lee, Andrew Santino, and Tim Dillon performing. Tom Segura hosts the second hour which features Joey Diaz, Bert Kreischer, and Theo Von.

In the third and final hour, Neal Brennan will host with Bill Burr, Donnell Rawlings, and a special guest performing.

“The Comedy Store wants to spread some joy as everyone is sheltering in place,” a statement from The Comedy Store read. “So, we will bring a little bit of The Store to you, at home and we will get through this, together.”

Could the special guest be Joe Rogan? Dave Chappelle? We will just have to wait and see.

