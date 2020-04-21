HBO Max Launch Date Announced

HBO has finally announced the launch date for its new streaming service. On Tuesday, April 21, HBO announced that HBO Max will be dropping next month as people starve for content during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our No. 1 goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out,” Bob Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, said in a statement. “Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none.”

The service will include a number of popular television series’ along with some new originals including the likes of Anna Kendrick and Russell Simons.

From the report:

HBO Max — with the tagline “Where HBO meets so much more” — will include all the programming from HBO; a slate of new original series; third-party licensed content like “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “South Park” and all Studio Ghibli films; and movies from Warner Bros., New Line and DC like “Joker,” “Suicide Squad,” “Wonder Woman,” “The Matrix,” “Casablanca” and “The Wizard of Oz.” In addition, HBO Max will be stocked with content from other WarnerMedia brands including CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes. Originals on HBO Max set to be available starting May 27 include scripted comedy “Love Life” starring Anna Kendrick, from Lionsgate Television and Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment; documentary film “On the Record” about accusations of sexual harassment and rape against hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons; “Legendary,” an underground ballroom dance competition series; “Craftopia,” hosted by YouTube star LaurDIY; an all-new “Looney Tunes Cartoons” from Warner Bros. Animation; and Sesame Workshop’s “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.”

Other originals have been delayed due to COVID-19, but there will still be a hefty library of content when the service launches.

