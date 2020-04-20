US Restaurants to Lose $50 Billion in April Due to Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the economy and now figures are starting to come in. According to a recent poll, United States restaurants are set to lose $50 billion in April due to shutdowns caused by COVID-19.

The poll was conducted by the National Restaurant Association, an NRA everyone can support.

In addition to the loss of revenue, two-thirds of workers in the restaurant industry have reportedly been laid off.

From the New York Post:

US restaurants are on track to take a $50 billion hit in April, with losses mounting to an estimated $240 billion by the end of 2020, as the coronvirus crisis ravages the industry, according to a National Restaurant Association survey released on Monday. Two thirds of U.S. restaurant workers — or 8 million people — have been laid off or furloughed, according to the study. Approximately four in 10 restaurants are closed, it says.

Stay safe out there, folks.

