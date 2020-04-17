A Kenyan governor is getting his residents lit during the coronavirus pandemic. Nairobi Gov. Mike Sonko is sending out COVID-19 care packages which included food packs and everyone’s favorite cognac, Hennessy.

According to Sonko, the Henny was included in care packages because it is a “throat sanitizer.”

What a legend.

“I think from the research conducted by the World Health Organization and various organizations, it has been believed that alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus,” Sonko said.

There is one problem, however, because the World Health Organization said alcohol is not a cure and it could actually compromise your immune system and make you more likely to catch the novel coronavirus. And for what it’s worth, Hennessy is also letting people know that it is not a coronavirus cure despite what Sonko may believe.

“Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus,” the liquor brand said, via Nairobi News.

“We will have some small bottles of Hennessy in the food packs that we will be giving to our people…” – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Note: WHO warns that drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous pic.twitter.com/vuSuVAb8dy — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 14, 2020

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 35,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.