Hulu New Releases, May 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Hulu is kicking the month of May 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Hulu, there is great news with plenty of new content and Hulu original films coming to the streaming service.

What can you expect to see throughout the month?

Check out everything coming and going from Hulu in May 2020.

Everything Coming To Hulu In May 2020

May 1

Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Demolition Man (1993)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Gloria (2014)

GoodFellas (1990)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

House of D (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Molly (1999)

Monster House (2006)

Mutant Species (1995)

Pathology (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Graduate (1967)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Treasure Hounds (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Walking Tall (1973)

May 5

Vikings: Season 6A

May 8

Solar Opposites: Series Premiere

Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Premiere

Spaceship Earth (2020)

May 15

The Great: Series Premiere

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 and 9

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15

Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39

Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 15

Gold Rush: Complete Season 8

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 and 13

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 and 9

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 and 9

The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 and 14

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14

Open Door: Complete Season 2

On the Market: Complete Season 1

Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1

Molly Tries: Complete Season 1

Andy Explores: Complete Season 1

Handcrafted: Complete Season 1

From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1

It’s Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2

Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1

Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2

Drag Me: Complete Season 1

73 Questions: Complete Season 2

Community en Español: Complete Series

It’s a Disaster (2012)

May 19

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial by Fire (2019)

May 20

Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere

May 22

Rocketman (2019)

Premature (2020)

Top End Wedding (2019)

Painter and the Thief (2020)

May 25

The Tracker (2019)

May 26

I Still Believe (2020)

May 29

Ramy: Complete Season 2 Premiere

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)