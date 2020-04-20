Blessing Loom: Pyramid Schemes Make Comeback During Coronavirus

We are all bored during the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders, and there was a nice $1,200 stimulus check dropping into accounts across the country. That has been a perfect storm for “Blessing Loom”, a popular pyramid scheme that is resurfacing.

During the coronavirus, Blessing Loom is popping back up on social media with the promise that you can easily flip $100 to $800.

Of course, the scheme relies on recruiting people to join your private “group.”

The person in the center of the group gets all of the “entry fees” from new members. Once all of the places in the group are filled, everyone is bumped up one spot. Of course, eventually people run out of others to recruit so those who pay their $100 to enter are left without any money and the knowledge that they gave $100 to a stranger. Sucker.

Here is a breakdown of how the scheme works.

Lmfao ya really got got pic.twitter.com/yQa5Ag341I — Jeice (@Jeice_B) April 18, 2020

So make sure you are not fooled.

