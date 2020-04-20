12,000 Coronavirus Tests Recalled Due to Potential Contamination

As the United States attempts to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 12,000 tests have been recalled in the state of Washington, according to a report from CNN.com.

The state’s Department of Health was notified by the University of Washington Medicine that there were issues that may have resulted in some contamination. However, it is not believed that any contamination would be a danger to patients.

“Though the quality control issue has only been observed in a small number of tubes of viral transport media, we adhere to the highest quality standards for COVID-19 testing in Washington state,” Secretary of Health John Wiesman said, via KIRO-TV.

“We are working with our partners to have them discard the product and will work to replace them as quickly as we can.”

