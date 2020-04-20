Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Shayanna Jenkins Posts Tribute on 3-Year Anniversary of His Death

Shayanna Jenkins, the fiancee of Aaron Hernandez, posted a tribute to the former New England Patriots tight end on the three-year anniversary of his death.

Jenkins stood by Hernandez every step of the way during his murder trial and this weekend she took to social media to share a photo of the former NFL star holding their newborn daughter along with a touching caption.

“‘The love between father and daughter knows no distance’ ❤️💔… we think of you today may you,” she wrote. “Rest In Peace and continue to watch over us!”

Hernandez ultimately killed himself in 2007 while serving a life sentence behind bars for the murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. Hernandez had advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease linked to concussions and other head trauma, following his death. It was reported the former Florida Gators and NFL tight end wrote “John 3:16” in ink on his forehead and in blood on a jail cell wall before his suicide. It was also alleged that Hernandez fatally shot Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012 after a confrontation at a nightclub, before going on to play a full season with the New England Patriots.

Hernandez’s death at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts came five days after he was acquitted in the double-murder case. Hernandez had left a suicide note for Jenkins claiming “You’re rich” after believing he exploited a loophole that would have forced the Patriots to pay the remainder of his contract to Jenkins. However, his conviction was reinstated in 2019 after initially being vacated.

