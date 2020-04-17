Louisiana Pastor Urges Churchgoers to Donate Stimulus Checks to Church

We have seen pastors dying from coronavirus after refusing to comply with social distancing and stay-at-home orders, but Louisiana pastor Tony Spell has a unique request that certainly won’t sit well with some of those in his congregation.

Spell took to YouTube to start the (soon to be unsuccessful) #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge which urges people to donate their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks to the church because that is apparently the godly thing to do.

“Donate it to evangelists, North American evangelists who haven’t had an offering in a month; missionaries, who haven’t had an offering in a month; music ministers, who haven’t had an offering in a month,” Spell said.

“I’m donating my entire stimulus, $1,200. My wife is donating her stimulus, $1,200. My son is donating his stimulus, $600.”

Sure, pal.

Taxpayers with an income under $75,000 will receive $1,200. The first batch of checks was sent out this week. If you are one of those who qualify for the stimulus check, be sure to use that money towards your debt or towards essentials… not to some dude preaching on YouTube.

