Could Playboi Carti finally be dropping the highly-anticipated sophomore album Whole Lotta Red this week? After years of delays, Carti has been teasing the project and even dropped what appeared to be artwork for the album earlier this week.

On Thursday, April 16, Carti dropped the new song “@ MEH” along with an official video that is similar to the artwork he had shared on Instagram.

So was the Instagram teaser simply for his new song or was it for the album? That remains to be seen, but a since-deleted tweet from Lil Uzi Vert also added to the speculation when he wrote “Playboy Carti :),” before it was removed.

Whether Whole Lotta Red is finally about to drop remains to be seen, but for now, we can all enjoy the new Playboi Carti track.

You can check out the track and lyrics below.

Playboi Carti – ‘@ MEH’ Music Video & Lyrics

[Intro]

Just talk sh*t

Them p*ssy n*ggas ain’t ’bout that sh*t (Yeah, yeah)

Them p*ssy n*ggas ain’t ’bout that

Okay, okay

P*ssy ass n*gga just talk sh*t

P*ssy ass n*gga just talk sh*t (Yeah, okay)

Them p*ssy n*ggas ain’t ’bout that sh*t (Check it out, check it out)

Them p*ssy n*ggas ain’t ’bout that sh*t, yeah (Yeah)

[Verse 1]

I ride with the chopper, the stick, yeah (Chopper, the stick, yeah)

These b*tches ready to kill, yeah (Yeah)

My n*ggas, they ready to drill, yeah (Okay)

I got n*ggas in Riverdale (Okay)

My young n*ggas, they came from hell, hold up, yeah (Yeah)

The chopper go ’round like a Ferris wheel (Chopper, yeah)

These moms are cryin’, oh well

I don’t give a f*ck, you can tell

I’m really ’bout that sh*t, we eat at the police (Pop out, yeah)

I’m really ’bout this sh*t, we eat at the police (Yeah, pop out, yeah)

P*ssy ass n*gga, yeah, he don’t know me (P*ssy ass n*gga, hold up, yeah)

I shoot a b*tch ass n*gga, yeah, he can’t hold me, yeah

I already know you p*ssy, your b*tch done told me

I already know he sweet, I already know he sweet (Yeah, yeah)

[Chorus]

P*ssy ass n*gga just talk sh*t

P*ssy ass n*gga just talk sh*t

Them p*ssy n*ggas ain’t ’bout that sh*t

Them p*ssy n*ggas ain’t ’bout that sh*t

P*ssy ass n*gga just talk sh*t (Yeah, yeah)

P*ssy ass n*gga just talk sh*t (Yeah, yeah)

Them p*ssy n*ggas ain’t ’bout that sh*t

Them p*ssy n*ggas ain’t ’bout that sh*t, yeah

[Verse 2]

Them p*ssy n*ggas ain’t ’bout that sh*t (Talk ’bout, talk ’bout, talk ’bout)

We already know he ain’t ’bout that sh*t (Talk ’bout, yeah)

I already know he ain’t ’bout that sh*t (Talk ’bout, yeah)

P*ssy ass n*gga ’bout to lose his sh*t

I ride with the chopper, the stick, yeah

I’m lettin’ go real quick, yeah

I cannot beef ’bout a b*tch, yeah, yeah

But we can go beef ’bout the bricks, yeah (Okay, talk)

I’m really ’bout the sh*t, I shoot at your best friend

I really ain’t sh*t, I f*cked on her best friend

Who the f*ck these p*ssy ass n*ggas think they testin’? Yeah

I already know he sweet, that b*tch a lesbian

I already know he sweet, that b*tch a lesbian

[Chorus]

P*ssy ass n*gga just talk sh*t

P*ssy ass n*gga just talk sh*t

Them p*ssy n*ggas ain’t ’bout that sh*t

Them p*ssy n*ggas ain’t ’bout that sh*t

P*ssy ass n*gga just talk sh*t (Yeah, yeah)

P*ssy ass n*gga just talk sh*t (Yeah, yeah)

Them p*ssy n*ggas ain’t ’bout that sh*t

Them p*ssy n*ggas ain’t ’bout that sh*t, yeah