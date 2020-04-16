WATCH: Michael Jordan Discusses ‘The Last Dance’ ESPN Documentary

While we are pining for sports, ESPN is blessing us with the highly-anticipated Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance. The first two episodes of the 10-part docuseries will premiere on Sunday, April 19 with new episodes each week through Sunday, May 17.

Ahead of the premiere of the documentary series, Jordan stopped by Good Morning America to discuss what fans can expect to see from his time as a star at the University of North Carolina to his journey to becoming a star for the Chicago Bulls and one of the top basketball players of all-time.

“You’re gonna see a lot of things that people forgot life was that way,” he said. “The thing that people are going to learn, and my kids laugh about it when they see it, but we used postage stamps back in those days, you know. Where I had to ask my mom to send my postage stamps. You had to live life as it came, you know, and each day you learned the education aspect, spending time with friends and family, it wasn’t via the phone, you know, it was actually in the presence and you wrote letters.

“My mom, she kept all my letters. It’s somewhat embarrassing, but yet it’s refreshing that I took the time to write a letter to say how much I love my mom and, you know, what I needed in college.”

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jordan talks #TheLastDance docuseries, which gives an inside look at his final NBA title with the Chicago Bulls, premiering Sunday on @ESPN. https://t.co/Z6WhFwgo4p pic.twitter.com/9hSBr9iYoj — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 16, 2020

Jordan also looked back at the moment he believes made him “Michael Jordan” which was hitting a buzzer-beater to win the 1982 NCAA championship for the Tar Heels.

“Up until that point no one knew who I was — outside the university — I was just known as Mike Jordan,” he said. “And when I hit that shot, my whole name became Michael Jordan. And I think it resonated with a lot of people outside of UNC and I just started piling on that name itself — from the successes that I endured throughout the rest of my career.”

In the documentary, you can also see Jordan detail the highs and lows of his final season with the Chicago Bulls and much more about his illustrious career.