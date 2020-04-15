The United States may not resume life as normal for more than 12 months, according to a recent study from the Harvard School of Public Health. According to the study, which came after 2,200 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, April 14, social distancing may become the norm for the foreseeable future.

Per the report, social distancing measures may need to be implemented in some way until at least 2022.

“Intermittent distancing may be required into 2022 unless critical care capacity is increased substantially or a treatment or vaccine becomes available”, the Harvard researchers said, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

From the report:

The study acknowledged that prolonged distancing would most likely have profoundly negative economic, social, and educational consequences. The study added that even in the case of “apparent elimination”, SARS-CoV-2 surveillance should still be maintained, as a resurgence in contagion may be possible as late as 2024.

This is not the kind of update people are looking for during these unusual and bizarre times. Let’s just all come together to hope this does not become the new reality.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 23,600 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.