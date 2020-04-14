Scientists Warn Coronavirus Could Spread From Dead Bodies

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the globe, scientists have revealed that COVID-19 can spread from dead bodies. This week, the first case of the novel coronavirus being transferred by a deceased patient was discovered.

“This is the first report on COVID-19 infection and death among medical personnel in a Forensic Medicine unit,” the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine published in a study over the weekend.

Specifics on how the coronavirus can be spread from a dead body have not been detailed, but it does present an increased risk for the medical workers who are on the front line helping to fight the global pandemic.

Angelique Corthals, a professor of pathology at CUNY’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told Buzzfeed: “Not just the medical examiners, but morgue technicians and the people in funeral homes need to take extra care. It is a real concern.”

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 23,600 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.