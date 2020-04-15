New York residents must now wear face coverings in public after an Executive Order signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The governor announced he would be signing the Executive Order with a statement on Wednesday, April 15.

New York has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States with more than 202,000 confirmed cases in the state and nearly 11,000 deaths.

Face coverings will be required in public situations where residents are unable to practice proper social distancing like the use of public transit.

“I am issuing an Executive Order today that all people MUST wear a mask or face-covering in public in situations where social distancing is not possible,” Cuomo announced. “For example, if you are riding on public transit where it is impossible to maintain social distancing, or walking on a busy sidewalk, you must wear a face-covering like a bandana or a mask.”

For example, if you are riding on public transit where it is impossible to maintain social distancing, or walking on a busy sidewalk, you must wear a face covering like a bandana or a mask. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 15, 2020

