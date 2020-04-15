Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Sports Can Return in Summer Without Fans

Sports fans are going to love this update from Dr. Anthony Fauci. In an interview with Peter Hamby on Snapchat, Fauci said that sports can return by the summer and heading into the fall despite the coronavirus pandemic with some very specific guidelines.

Particularly, Fauci says major sports leagues should be able to return as long as they are not playing in crowded stadiums that are packed with fans.

“Nobody comes to the stadium. Put them in big hotels, wherever you want to play. Keep them very well surveilled, have them tested every week. And make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family and just let them play the season out,” Fauci said.

“People say, ‘Well, you can’t play without spectators. Well, I think you’d get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game. Particularly me, I mean, I’m living in Washington. We have the world champion Washington Nationals. I want to see them play again.”

The 74-year-old Fauci has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and one of the most respected voices during the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci, who has advised six presidents, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush in 2008.

