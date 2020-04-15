As the coronavirus pandemic continues, House Democrats have introduced a bill to pay Americans $2,000 a month for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. The bill hit the House floor as the first $1,200 Economic Impact Payments were sent out by the IRS.

Individual taxpayers who make less than $75,000 are eligible for $1,200 checks, while married couples filing jointly who make less than $150,000 will receive $2,400. $500 will also be paid for all dependent children under the age of 17. Those who do not receive their tax returns via direct deposit will still receive stimulus checks, but they could be delayed weeks.

But now, a more sustainable relief package could be coming.

Democratic house representatives Tim Ryan and Ro Khanna announced the bill this week.

“The economic impact of this virus is unprecedented for our country. As millions of Americans file for unemployment week over week, we have to work quickly to patch the dam—and that means putting cash in the hands of hard-working families,” said Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan. “Many Ohioans are just receiving—or about to receive—the first cash payment we passed in the CARES Act. Now it’s time for Congress to get to work on the next step to provide relief for those who have been hardest hit in this pandemic.”

The relief package would be similar to the Universal Basic Income that businessman Andrew Yang ran on during his bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

California Rep. Ro Khanna added: “A one-time, $1,200 check isn’t going to cut it. Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis in order to come out on the other side alive, healthy, and ready to get back to work. Members on both sides of the aisle are finally coming together around the idea of sending money out to people. Rep. Ryan and I are urging leadership to include this bill in the fourth COVID relief package to truly support the American working class.”

