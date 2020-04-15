College football commissioners were on a 30-minute conference call with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, April 15. During the conference, there was an announcement that does nothing to encourage fans the regular season will start on time.

According to the Associated Press, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco, College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock, Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick and others were all apart of the call.

While Dr. Anthony Fauci recently expressed optimism that sports could resume in the summer, the commissioners made it clear to Pence that there would be no college sports until campuses are cleared to reopen.

“(We) made the point we were concerned and wanted to get back to having kids attending college and opening up our colleges and universities,” Bowlsby said. “That until that happened we weren’t going to be having any sports.”

Let’s just hope the pandemic can get under control.

