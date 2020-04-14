University of Cincinnati Discontinues Men’s Soccer Program

The University of Cincinnati men’s soccer program is no more. On Tuesday, April 14, it was announced that the Bearcats would be discontinuing the men’s soccer program effective immediately. Justin Williams of The Athletic passed along the news with a statement from Athletic Director John Cunningham.

“This was a difficult decision, but one made with the long-term interests of UC Athletics at the forefront. During this time of profound challenges and widespread uncertainty, I have engaged in a comprehensive and thorough review of UC’s sport offerings and long-term budget implications of supporting the number of student-athletes currently at UC,” Cunningham said in a statement. “Based on this review, and in consultation with President Pinto and University leaders, UC Athletics will no longer sponsor a men’s soccer program.

“Our men’s soccer student-athletes have been outstanding representatives of the University in the classroom and on the field. They may not fully understand this decision, but I want them to know they were truly and conscientiously considered. I am most sincerely grateful to everyone who has supported the men’s soccer program at the University of Cincinnati…Your legacy at UC will not be forgotten and your accomplishments will continue to be recognized.”

If there is any silver lining for the Bearcats and members of the men’s soccer program, it is that their scholarships will be honored throughout the duration of their academic careers at the university.

At such a great time of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Cincinnati will likely not be alone in shutting down athletic programs while they attempt to cut costs with no end of the virus’s spread in sight.