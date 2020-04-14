Rutgers University Gets FDA Approval For Coronavirus Saliva Tests

Rutgers University has received FDA approval for a saliva test used to detect the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to a press release from the university. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the saliva testing which provides an alternative to the current nose and throat swabs.

By using the test, health care workers would have a lessened risk of infection by avoiding getting in the face of someone who may have symptoms. For the new test, patients receive a plastic tube which they spit in and then hand back to the workers.

“The impact of this approval is significant,” said Andrew Brooks, chief operating officer and director of technology development at RUCDR and professor in the School of Arts and Sciences Department of Genetics at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. “It means we no longer have to put health care professionals at risk for infection by performing nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal collections.

“We can preserve precious personal protective equipment for use in patient care instead of testing. We can significantly increase the number of people tested each and every day as self-collection of saliva is more quick and scalable than swab collections. All of this combined will have a tremendous impact on testing in New Jersey and across the United States.”

