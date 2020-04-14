Indiana Man Receives Over $8M in Bank Account When Looking For Stimulus Check

An Indiana man received more than he could have imagined when waiting for his coronavirus stimulus check. Unfortunately, he didn’t get to keep his hands on his big score.

Charles Calvin, a volunteer firefighter, revealed to local news affiliate WGN 9 that he went to withdraw $200 from his checking account after being alerted that he received his $1,700 stimulus check from the government during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, when he looked closer at his account, he realized he had more than $8 million deposited. Of course, the government scooped the money back up after being alerted of the error.

“It kind of sucks,” Calvin told the media outlet. “You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you’re poor you don’t have anywhere else to go but up.”

People began receiving their stimulus checks this week.

Individual taxpayers who make less than $75,000 are eligible for $1,200 checks, while married couples filing jointly who make less than $150,000 will receive $2,400. $500 will also be paid for all dependent children under the age of 17. Those who do not receive their tax returns via direct deposit will still receive stimulus checks, but they could be delayed weeks.

