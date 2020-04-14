Andrea Camps Lacayo, an 18-year-old Miami-Dade high school senior, was killed during a botched sneaker deal, according to a report from the Miami Herald. 19-year-olds Adrian Cosby and George Walton are facing charges for her murder.

Cosby and Walton are facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and attempted armed robbery.

According to the report, Camps was set to graduate from Terra Environmental Research Institute next month. After agreeing to sell three pairs of Yeezy sneakers for approximately $1,000 along with her boyfriend, Sergio Berben. While the deal was going down, Cosby is alleged to have shot Camps and Berben.

Camps was shot in the torso, while Berben was struck in the arm. Camps passed away at the hospital while undergoing surgery.

The two suspects remain in custody, according to local news affiliate WPLG.

From the report:

Walton had no previous arrests, according to state records. Cosby was arrested as a juvenile in November 2017 on charges of grand-theft auto, robbery and carrying a concealed weapon. The charges were dropped the following year, although what, if any, punishment he received was unclear on Sunday.

Our deepest condolences go out to the Camps family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

