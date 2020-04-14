Chris D’Elia made an appearance on season 2 of the Netflix hit series You, but now he is back to a familiar environment on the streaming service with the release of his new stand-up comedy special titled No Pain which dropped on Tuesday, April 14.

D’Elia has become one of the most popular comics in the comedy world today and is a frequenter at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, California while also launching his own podcast, Congratulations.

In his new stand-up, D’Elia brings his trademark style with hilarious rants about dolphins, babies, and old people simply not giving a f*ck. And if you’re up for something fun the next time you hit the skies to travel, you may be inclined to take up D’Elia’s new air-dropping hobby. You’ll have to admit, it sounds like a lot of fun.

You can check out the official trailer for No Pain below.

Chris D’Elia ‘No Pain’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “Chris D’Elia takes the stage in Minneapolis to offer his thoughts on everything from self-censorship to problematic dolphins to lame mutant powers. He may not be great at reading or talking to babies, but he definitely knows how to use technology and tell a great joke.”