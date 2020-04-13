‘Survivor: Winners at War’ Plans Virtual Reunion at Season Finale

When the winner of Survivor: Winners at War is crowned, we will have a unique finale unlike any other in the show’s 40 seasons. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the show is planning a virtual reunion with Jeff Probst hosting remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the season finale, the winner of the season’s $2 million prize will be announced.

Among those remaining in the game are Tyson Apostol, who battled back from the Edge of Extinction, Michele Fitzgerald, Tony Vlachos, Kim Spradlin, and Ben Driebergen.

From the report:

Instead, host and executive producer Jeff Probst will speak with all 20 Winners at War contestants via video chat as part of the finale. Rather than gathering all the payers in a room, as is usually the case for a Survivor reunion, Probst will speak to them from a distance about highlights of the season. Producers are still working out how those conversations will be incorporated into the finale. The finale is scheduled for May 13 and will be preceded by a two-hour episode May 6 leading into the last episode.

The cast features 10 men and 10 women and has a majority of winners from season 22 and on — excluding season 26 winner John Cochran and season 30 winner Mike Holloway. Some of the “old school” players to see their runs end early were season 3’s Ethan Zohn, two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twin, season 16’s Parvati Shallow, and married couple Boston Rob and Amber Mariano.

The series was filmed between May 22 and June 29, 2019, in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji. It is the eighth consecutive season to be filmed in Fiji and premiered on February 12, 2020.

How To Watch ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ Online

Looking to catch ‘Survivor: Winners at War’? You can watch it all live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ On Mobile

Looking to watch ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Winners at War for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.