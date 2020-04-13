IRS Has Sent Out First Batch of Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

If you were looking forward to getting your $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check, it could be hitting your account soon. The IRS issued its first batch of payments for the Economic Impact Payments and they began showing up in people’s accounts this week via direct deposit.

“#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today,” the IRS announced in a tweet. “We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can.”

Individual taxpayers who make less than $75,000 are eligible for $1,200 checks, while married couples filing jointly who make less than $150,000 will receive $2,400.

$500 will also be paid for all dependent children under the age of 17.

Those who do not receive their tax returns via direct deposit will still receive stimulus checks, but they could be delayed weeks.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States, Italy and China — with more than 22,800 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.