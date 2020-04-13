World’s Largest Water Fight Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The coronavirus has brought an end to the world’s biggest water fight. The Songkran celebration takes place in Thailand every year to celebrate the Buddhist new year, but the event has been postponed by the Thailand government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are a total of 2,579 coronavirus cases and 40 deaths in the country, according to the New York Post.

Perhaps what is even more devastating for the locals is the fact that officials also announced a ban on the sale of alcohol. There is also a nationwide curfew is in effect from 10 pm-4 am.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including The Masters, NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 16,600 deaths in the United States which surpasses and nearly triples the death toll of the September 11 terrorist in New York City — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.