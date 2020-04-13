Jacqueline Cruz: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother Dies of Coronavirus

Jacqueline Cruz, the mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, has passed away due to complications from the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The Minnesota Timberwolves released a statement sharing the news of Jacqueline’s passing.

She had been battling coronavirus for the past month.

“The Timberwolves organization is incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications from COVID-19,” a statement from the Timberwolves read. “In the four-plus years we were fortunate to know Jackie, she became part of our family. Her passion for life and for her family was palpable. As Karl’s number one fan, Jackie provided constant and positive energy for him and was beloved by our entire organization and staff at Target Center as she supported her son and the Timberwolves.

“The League, teams, and players have come together in their support of Jackie and Karl and we are grateful for our NBA family. We would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who cared for Jackie during her illness and all of Karl’s fans who sent their support this past month. Our deepest condolences go out to Karl and his family during this difficult time.”

NEWS: Statement from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jacqueline Towns: pic.twitter.com/j6iSoaZvo0 — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 13, 2020

