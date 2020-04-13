Tarvaris Jackson, a longtime NFL quarterback, is dead at age 36. According to TMZ Sports, the signal-caller passed away in a car accident late Sunday night. It was a single-car accident, the report states.

“According to law enforcement, Jackson’s vehicle hit a tree just before 9 PM on Sunday — causing the car to overturn,” TMZ Sports reported. “It was a single-car accident. Jackson was rushed to a local hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.”

Jackson was a former second-round pick out of Alabama State and played for the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, backing up Russell Wilson in Super Bowl XLVIII and winning a Super Bowl ring.

Throughout his NFL career, Jackson threw for 7,263 yards and 39 touchdowns. On the ground, he added 636 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Prior to his death, Jackson was preparing to begin his second year as the quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State. He had previously served as quality control and quarterbacks coach at Alabama State.

