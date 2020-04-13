Jarvis Landry Net Worth 2020: How Much is Jarvis Worth Now?

Jarvis Landry is an America professional football players who currently plays for the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League. Landry is a 5’11 wide receiver who is entering his 6th year in the league. He was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Jarvis Landry net worth as of 2019: $15 Million

Landry is currently playing on the 2nd year of five-year $75.5 million dollar contract.

In a sport where it’s always been debated the value of skill position players and if they should be paid highly enough, Landry helped reset the market when he signed his contract last season. So how did the second round receiver help eventually reset the market for wide receivers? Let’s take a deep look.

Pre-NFL- High School and College

Prior to the NFL Jarvis Landry attended Lutcher High School in Lutcher, Louisiana. There he was a three-sport athlete, as he played for the football, basketball, and track teams. While solid in basketball and track he excelled in football. As a senior, he racked up 51 catches for 716 yards and 11 touchdowns. For his career, he had 241 catches or 3,902 yards and 50 touchdowns. He was regarded as a five-star recruit and was one of the best receivers in that class. He then committed to playing for Louisiana State University under coach Les Miles. After subpar 2011 and 2012 seasons, Landry broke out in 2013 when he had 77 catches for 1,193 yards and 10 touchdowns. After this season he chose to forego his senior season and entered his name into the 2014 NFL Draft.

2014-2017: Career begins with Miami

After being selected by the Dolphins Landry signed his first contract with the team, a rookie scaled deal for 4 years at $3.87 million. Going into his rookie season looked to be the 3rd receiver on the depth chart as at the time the Dolphins had veteran wide receivers. Mike Wallace and Brian Hartline. His rookie season started out rough as he didn’t record a catch until his second game, and he didn’t catch a touchdown until his sixth game. However, he finished out his rookie year strong, finishing with a Dolphins rookie record of 84 catches. He also finished with 758 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The 2015 season proved to be the breakout season for Landry, as the second-year receiver broke out for his first career 100+ catch season. During the season Landry officially established himself as the Dolphins number 1 receiver, with several big-time performances during that season (9/20/15- 8 catches, 110 yds, 11/29/15- 13 catches, 165 yds, 1 TD, 12/27/15- 7 catches, 111 yds.) For the year he finished with 110 catches for 1,157 yards. For his performances, he was named to his first Pro Bowl.

2016 saw Landry eclipse the 1,000-yard mark again, be named to the Pro Bowl again, and play a key role in the team making the playoffs for the first time since 2008. In the one playoff game, the Dolphins played Landry had 11 catches for 102 yards.

2017 marked Landrys best receptions season. He finished with a league-leading 112 catches and a career-high 9 touchdowns. However, he failed to break the 1,000 yards. Despite that Landry was named to his third straight Pro Bowl appearance. 2017 also marked his last season as a Miami Dolphin.

2018: Joining the Cleveland Browns

The 2018 off-season saw a contract dispute between Landry and the Dolphins, Landry wanted a long term deal and to be paid but the Dolphins were on the fence. Ultimately the team gave Landry permission to seek a trade and eventually traded him to the Browns 3/9/2018.

Soon after the Browns signed Landry to his current deal, a five-year 75.5 million dollar contract. Landry performed well in his first season, is the team’s number one receiver, as he finished with 81 catches for 976 yards and 4 touchdowns. 2018 also saw Landry be named to his fourth straight Pro Bowl.

Present: Key piece to a winning team

Landry currently finds himself on a Cleveland Browns team that has become one of the most popular teams in the NFL. As the team traded for star wide receiver, and Landrys close friend and college teammate, Odell Beckham Jr. While the team still needs to play and see how the players mesh, for the first time in his career Landry finds himself on a team that some belief could make a run in a year or two at the Super Bowl.