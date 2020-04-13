South Dakota To Become First To Try Hydroxychloroquine Clinical Trial

South Dakota is set to become the first state in the United States to try a statewide clinical trial for hydroxychloroquine to treat the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Governor Kristi Noem announced the start of the statewide clinical trials on Monday, April 13.

“We’re going on offense to help every single person deal with this virus and be willing to fight it and get better and go home to their families,” Noem announced.

The governor has been in contact with the Trump administration and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force to inform them of the decision to hold the clinical trials in South Dakota.

From Newsweek:

The trial will have two components, according to Dr. Allison Suttle, Sanford Health’s chief medical officer. The first side, identified as the registry component, will give every South Dakotan who has tested positive COVID-19 and is a viable candidate, the option to receive hydroxychloroquine. The second side will be a randomized trial for people who were exposed to COVID-19, including health care workers, someone who lives with someone who tested positive and people within the vulnerable population.

